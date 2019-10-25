Yamaha India Introduces New Service Program For New And Existing Customers

Yamaha India’s ‘Call of the Blue’ campaign has been busy engaging fans of the three tuning forks across the country. Designed to impart Yamaha’s unique experiences to its customers in India, another new initiative, called the “Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care” program has now been announced. Starting in October 2019, benefits of the program can be availed by both existing and new Yamaha two-wheeler customers for the whole range of current two-wheelers offered by the company in the Indian market.

The newly announced program will further improve customer experiences with the brand through a “one-stop maintenance solution”. The new program will off time-based service where a Yamaha motorcycle will be in an out of the facility within 90 minutes. It will also focus on service quality, by deploying professionally trained Yamaha technicians and the service care includes roadside assistance, extended warranty, pick and drop and annual maintenance contracts (AMC). The new service initiative will aim to conserve the excitement and sportiness, customers expect from their Yamaha two-wheelers. Yamaha will begin to roll out plans to the existing and new customers based on their usage patterns and choices from this month onwards

Also Read: The New Yamaha XSR155 Looks Retro, But Is A Modern R15 Underneath

Talking about this new initiative, Mr Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Planning, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd. said, “The impact of after-sales in auto industry is central to the customer perception of the brand – more the hassle-free experience, more the brand will linger on to the minds of customers. Yamaha is a brand of unique experiences. As Yamaha introduced amazing excitement in the two-wheeler market with The Call of the Blue, it is equally now substantial for the company to retain and improve the experiences of every customer. ‘Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care’ is brazen in The Yamaha Uniqueness to adequately maintain the similar performance and sportiness in the customers’ Yamaha two-wheelers year after year from the time of purchase. The whole program is designed to identify, diagnose and offer optimum maintenance to the Yamaha two-wheelers.”