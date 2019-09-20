This Custom Yamaha XSR155 Is The Perfect Blend Of Style And Performance

Customizing a retro-styled sports bike to look even more stylish can turn out to be quite a task, however, Zeus Customs is one such customization company which never happen to face this problem. Recently, Zeus Customs modified a Yamaha XSR155 to make it even more elegant and stylish. The result is truly mesmerising, as the custom company has managed to make the retro-sports bike look like a classic Cafe Racer. The bike now has a slightly modified saddle height and handlebar, which provides a cool and suitable seating position. The clip-on handlebars have also been tightened to give a more comfortable ride experience. Check out the video below:

As seen in the above video, this custom XSR155 is not only a good-looking Cafe Racer but also a classic piece of art, as it has been completely modified to look like a more premium bike. In terms of design details and exterior features, the customization company has kept things old school, which means the bike now gets a basic halogen headlamp set-up, LED turn indicators integrated into the bar-end weights, a shiny black tank with a contrasting golden bronze logo, LED taillight embedded in the frame for a smooth finish and many more. The entire bike is painted black with small brownish inserts and panels, while the 17-inch rims get gloss black spokes, to maintain the overall retro-classic look of the bike. The bike also gets a set of fat tyres, which add to the elegant and vintage look of the bike.

Mechanically speaking, the Custom X retains the XSR155’s engine, which is the same 155cc engine as the R15 and the MT-15. This liquid-cooled 155cc engine is capable of producing 19.3 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm while being paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike retains the front USD fork but gets a newly mounted rear monoshock. The front and rear disc brakes have been retained. The bike also gets adjustable footpegs for a comfortable riding position. The side-mounted exhaust system has been replaced with a seamless curving piping kit with a brass tip for a sleek finish. The prices for this modification are not available, as the details will only be revealed to a potential buyer/customer.