Yamaha Festive Offers Announced On Scooters And Motorcycles

The festive season is a popular time to bring home a new two-wheeler, especially for those planning their first scooter or motorcycle purchase. Yamaha has now announced special festive offers across several models in India. The schemes include insurance benefits and low down payments, with the starting amount set at Rs 2,499. The offers are available for a limited period at authorised Yamaha dealerships, except in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Yamaha Offers On Scooters
The Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 are part of the scheme. Both scooters receive insurance benefits worth Rs 3,399, while the minimum down payment starts at Rs 2,499.
The Fascino 125 is available in Drum, Disc and S variants. Its ex-showroom Delhi prices range from Rs 78,980 to Rs 99,030. The RayZR 125 comes in Drum and Disc versions, priced between Rs 80,680 and Rs 88,480.
FZ Series Gets Higher Insurance Benefits
Yamaha is offering insurance benefits of up to Rs 5,999 on its FZ range, with down payments starting at Rs 3,900. The scheme covers the FZ-S Fi Hybrid, FZ-S Fi, FZ-S Fi V4 DLX and FZ-S Fi V4. The FZ Rave, FZ-Fi and FZ Blue Flex are also included.
Their ex-showroom Delhi prices are listed below:
- FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Rs 1.41 lakh
- FZ-S Fi: Rs 1.31 lakh
- FZ-S Fi V4 DLX: Rs 1.20 lakh
- FZ-S Fi V4: Rs 1.20 lakh
- FZ Rave: Rs 1.25 lakh
- FZ-Fi: Rs 1.17 lakh
- FZ Blue Flex: Rs 1.26 lakh
Benefits On Yamaha’s 155cc Motorcycles
The XSR155 gets an insurance benefit of Rs 5,555 and a minimum down payment of Rs 4,999. The motorcycle is priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.63 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.
The R15 and MT-15 also qualify for the scheme, with down payments starting at Rs 4,999. However, Yamaha has not announced insurance benefits for these two motorcycles.
The R15 range includes the S, V4 and M versions, starting at Rs 1.59 lakh, Rs 1.75 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh, respectively. The MT-15 is priced between Rs 1.66 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.
Yamaha Festive Offers At A Glance
Yamaha has not announced an end date or detailed eligibility conditions for the schemes. Customers should contact their nearest authorised dealership to confirm the final offer and financing terms before making a purchase.