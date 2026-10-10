JSW Combat SUV To Debut On December 4: Here’s what to expect!

After months of anticipation, JSW Motors is finally preparing to enter India’s passenger vehicle market with its first SUV, the Combat. The new model will make its debut on December 4, 2026, marking the start of the company’s journey as an independent car brand in India. Based on the Chery Jetour T2, the five-seat SUV will bring a rugged design, a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and a long list of features to local buyers.
Interestingly, the Jetour T2 has recently received a facelift in international markets. However, the India-spec Combat is expected to be based on the pre-facelift version, as suggested by test vehicles spotted on Indian roads.
JSW Combat: Engine, Power And Range
Under the hood, the Combat is expected to feature a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an 18.4kWh battery pack and two electric motors powering the front wheels. This setup will pair with a unique 3-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.
Together, the system delivers an impressive combined output of 360hp and 610Nm of torque. JSW Motors is targeting an electric-only range of 90km, while the total driving range with a full tank and a full charge could reach up to 1,100km.
Key Expected Specifications:
- Total combined range: Up to 1,100km
- Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
- Battery pack: 18.4kWh
- Electric motors: Dual motors
- Combined output: 360hp / 610Nm
- Transmission: 3-speed dedicated hybrid (DHT)
- Drive layout: Front-wheel drive (FWD)
- Electric range: 90km
(Note: These figures await official confirmation at the unveiling.)
Boxy Design With Revised Lighting
The Jetour T2 has a square-shaped body, upright front end and chunky wheel arches. The Combat is expected to carry similar proportions, with changes to the lighting and bumpers to distinguish it from its international counterpart.
The expected exterior details include:
- Revised front and rear bumpers
- Headlights with India-specific changes
- Combat lettering on the front
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Roof rails with neon-green accents
- Thick wheel-arch cladding
- Tailgate-mounted spare wheel
- Vertically arranged LED tail-lamps
For reference, the international Jetour T2 measures 4,785mm in length, 2,006mm in width and 1,880mm in height. It has a 2,800mm wheelbase, 220mm ground clearance and a reported 752-litre boot. India-spec dimensions and luggage capacity are yet to be confirmed.
Cabin Features And Safety Equipment
The Combat is expected to share much of its cabin layout with the Jetour T2. The international model features an upright dashboard with a large central touchscreen and a digital instrument display.
Expected equipment includes a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, ventilation and memory functions for the front seats, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.
Safety features could include six airbags, a 540-degree camera system with underbody visibility and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. The India-spec equipment list will be confirmed at launch.
Expected Price And Future JSW SUVs
JSW Motors is understood to be considering an ex-showroom price of around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for the Combat. At this level, it could compete with premium SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor, although the plug-in hybrid powertrain and front-wheel-drive layout set it apart mechanically.
The he Combat will be assembled locally at the company’s plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. JSW Motors operates independently from JSW MG Motor India and has partnered directly with China’s Chery Automobile for its platforms and components.
Looking ahead, JSW plans to roll out two more SUVs in 2027 based on the Jaecoo J5 and the retro-styled iCar V23, both of which are expected to feature electric powertrains. For now, the Combat’s real-world efficiency and launch pricing this December will decide how strongly the brand connects with Indian buyers.