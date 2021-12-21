Yamaha Crosser 150 Launched In Brazil

There are certain bikes launched in the international markets which will be a good fit in the Indian scenario as well. One such motorcycle is the Yamaha Crosser 150 which was recently launched in Brazil. The motorcycle has been launched in two variants (S and Z), at a starting price of $15,590 (approximately ₹2.09 lakh). As of right now, there is no update from Yamaha regarding the India launch.

Their popularity in south American countries

Small capacity and lightweight machines are quite popular in the South American countries as they have pretty congested urban streets while scooters are plentiful in Brazil, small capacity dual-sports are popular, too, as they can go practically anywhere in relative ease and comfort.

Crosser 150 – Specs and Features

Talking about the Crosser 150 it carries forward the tall stance and minimalistic body panels as seen on dirt bikes. The Crosser 150 gets a long beak upfront with fork gaiters. Both the variants use a small headlamp with a fly screen, a side-mounted high-slung exhaust, and fuel tank extensions with air scoops. The Crosser comes with a conventional bulb-type lighting setup and is a pretty basic bike in terms of overall features. It also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The bike has a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 12.2bhp of maximum power and 12.74Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine runs on both petrol as well as ethanol fuels. Suspension duties are handled by a long travel, a telescopic front suspension which is backed with a single mono-shock at the back. This suspension is set up for adventure riding as claimed by the company. Crosser 150 gets a single disc at the front and rear with ABS.

Available colours

The Crosser 150 is available in four colorways consisting of Black Eclipse, Sports White, Competition Blue, and Dakar Sand. We would like to see Yamaha launch Crosser 150 in India as the demand for ADV bikes is rising in India as it would be a good beginner bike for a new rider who wants to start with Adventure riding.