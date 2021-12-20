Hyundai Announces 5th Edition Of #BeTheBetterGuy

Hyundai India is known to roll out several campaigns which promote sustainability and smart mobility solutions. Now, Hyundai has launched the 5th edition of its #BeTheBetterGuy road safety campaign. The campaign aims to drive home the importance of safe driving habits, bringing about a positive change, and making Indian roads safer for all users through innovative and engaging content across platforms.

What does the campaign do?

The campaign has been in practice since 2016. It puts in efforts to enhance awareness and understanding of road safety rules, the campaign sends across a social message to every Indian, to ‘Be the Better Guy’ on the road. It draws attention to critical issues pertaining to road safety such as – over-speeding, violation of traffic rules, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing seatbelts, drinking, and driving, underage driving, and pedestrian safety.

Official statement

Commenting on the #BeTheBetterGuy Campaign, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Transcending the boundaries for a sustainable social environment, #BeTheBetterGuy is one such meaningful road safety campaign that goes ‘Beyond Mobility’ to sensitize the youth about benefits of practicing safe driving habits and making Indian roads safer. As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai aims to create awareness about road safety and making the millennials and Gen-Z socially responsible, and highlight the importance of traffic rules. Our combined efforts through the #BeTheBetterGuy campaign are to engage the masses to bring a positive behavioral change in society and go Beyond Mobility, creating a safe and sustainable ecosystem that inspires Progress for Humanity. Over the years, the #BeTheBetterGuy campaign has been a strong voice in the road safety domain and has influenced a number of motorists in India to become better and safer road users and practice road safety in their day-to-day lives.”

Hyundai India: Other campaigns

Hyundai Motor India also recently announced that its CSR arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has rolled out the 3rd edition of its ‘H-Social Creator’. This is a new youth contact CSR program that will encourage young minds to deliver innovative ideas in terms of road safety, environment, clean India, and healthcare. The winning idea will receive ₹15 lakh for the project. Hyundai Motor India Foundation will shortlist around 200 teams who will also become a part of the core team of Social Youth Brand Ambassadors.

