Yamaha Apparel And Accessories Now Available On Amazon

Yamaha Motor India has announced the online availability of its wide range of apparel and accessories on the country’s biggest online store, Amazon India. This is for the first time in India that Yamaha will sell its apparel and accessories online. With this move, Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will now be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparel for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India.

Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India will include a wide range of riding apparel such as T-Shirts and Jackets. Besides this, the company will also retail other merchandise like Stickers, Key Chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, USB Mobile Charger, Engine Guard, Skid Plate, Frame Slider, Graphic Set, Floor Mats, Scooter Guard Set.

Given below is a list of all items listed by the manufacturer, on the Amazon India web portal: