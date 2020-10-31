Yamaha Apparel And Accessories Now Available On Amazon
Yamaha Motor India has announced the online availability of its wide range of apparel and accessories on the country’s biggest online store, Amazon India. This is for the first time in India that Yamaha will sell its apparel and accessories online. With this move, Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will now be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparel for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India.
Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India will include a wide range of riding apparel such as T-Shirts and Jackets. Besides this, the company will also retail other merchandise like Stickers, Key Chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, USB Mobile Charger, Engine Guard, Skid Plate, Frame Slider, Graphic Set, Floor Mats, Scooter Guard Set.
Given below is a list of all items listed by the manufacturer, on the Amazon India web portal:
|Category
|Related Product
|Product name
|Helmet
|All Models
|YRF
|Accessories
|FZS 25
|Bike Cover
|Accessories
|FZS 25
|Seat Cover
|Accessories
|FZS 25
|Tank Pad
|Accessories
|MT 15
|Tank Pad
|Accessories
|MT 15
|Seat Cover
|Accessories
|MT 15
|Sticker
|Accessories
|MT 15
|Key Chain
|Accessories
|YZF R15 VER 3.0
|Seat Cover
|Accessories
|YZF R15 VER 3.0
|Tank Pad
|Accessories
|FZS-FI/FZ-Fi
|Tank Pad
|Accessories
|FZS-FI/FZ-Fi
|Seat Cover
|Accessories
|RAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FI
|Cool Mesh Seat Cover
|Accessories
|RAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FI
|Seat Cover(Black Color)
|Accessories
|RAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FI
|Without Metal Plate Floor Mat
|Accessories
|RAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FI
|With Metal Plate Floor Mat
|Accessories
|Fascino 125 FI
|Floor Mat
|Apparel
|All Models
|Riding Jacket Blue
|Apparel
|All Models
|Riding Jacket Black
|Apparel
|All Models
|Riding Glove
|Apparel
|All Models
|Yamaha Cap
|Apparel
|All Models
|T-shirts
|Apparel
|MT 15
|Polo Shirts
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today’s announcement is another step in this direction to connect & communicate with our target audience. Recently we have started “Vehicle online sales”, an online two-wheeler buying platform facilitating the entire range of Yamaha two-wheelers. Now, Yamaha will widen its customer reach for attractive riding apparel and accessories by making all of it available online while at the same time, reaching out to the customers who have not yet associated with Yamaha, thus expanding “The Call of the Blue” campaign. The brand’s endeavor to expand its horizons of sporty and stylish quotient through riding apparel and accessories will help it to fulfill its commitment of creating exciting experiences.”