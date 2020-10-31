Trending: 
Yamaha Apparel And Accessories Now Available On Amazon

Added in: News

Yamaha Motor India has announced the online availability of its wide range of apparel and accessories on the country’s biggest online store, Amazon India. This is for the first time in India that Yamaha will sell its apparel and accessories online. With this move, Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will now be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparel for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India.

Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India will include a wide range of riding apparel such as T-Shirts and Jackets. Besides this, the company will also retail other merchandise like Stickers, Key Chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, USB Mobile Charger, Engine Guard, Skid Plate, Frame Slider, Graphic Set, Floor Mats, Scooter Guard Set.

Given below is a list of all items listed by the manufacturer, on the Amazon India web portal:

CategoryRelated ProductProduct name
HelmetAll ModelsYRF
AccessoriesFZS 25Bike Cover
AccessoriesFZS 25Seat Cover
AccessoriesFZS 25Tank Pad
AccessoriesMT 15Tank Pad
AccessoriesMT 15Seat Cover
AccessoriesMT 15Sticker
AccessoriesMT 15Key Chain
AccessoriesYZF R15 VER 3.0Seat Cover
AccessoriesYZF R15 VER 3.0Tank Pad
AccessoriesFZS-FI/FZ-FiTank Pad
AccessoriesFZS-FI/FZ-FiSeat Cover
AccessoriesRAYZR Street Rally   125 FI / RAYZR 125 FICool Mesh Seat Cover
AccessoriesRAYZR Street Rally   125 FI / RAYZR 125 FISeat Cover(Black   Color)
AccessoriesRAYZR Street Rally   125 FI / RAYZR 125 FIWithout Metal Plate   Floor Mat
AccessoriesRAYZR Street Rally   125 FI / RAYZR 125 FIWith Metal Plate   Floor Mat
AccessoriesFascino 125 FIFloor Mat
ApparelAll ModelsRiding Jacket Blue
ApparelAll ModelsRiding Jacket Black
ApparelAll ModelsRiding Glove
ApparelAll ModelsYamaha Cap
ApparelAll ModelsT-shirts
ApparelMT 15Polo Shirts

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today’s announcement is another step in this direction to connect & communicate with our target audience. Recently we have started “Vehicle online sales”, an online two-wheeler buying platform facilitating the entire range of Yamaha two-wheelers. Now, Yamaha will widen its customer reach for attractive riding apparel and accessories by making all of it available online while at the same time, reaching out to the customers who have not yet associated with Yamaha, thus expanding “The Call of the Blue” campaign. The brand’s endeavor to expand its horizons of sporty and stylish quotient through riding apparel and accessories will help it to fulfill its commitment of creating exciting experiences.”

