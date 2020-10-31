2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys Debuts; An Off-Roader With A V6 Engine

The Jeep brand is popularly known for some full-sized hardcore SUVs like – Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade, and Wrangler. To further expand its portfolio, Jeep is introducing a new edition of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator in the form of the Willys models, delivering a new level of the signature Jeep 4×4 capability. The carmaker has also revealed that the Jeep Gladiator Willys models are now available for ordering at select Jeep showrooms in North America.

“Building on the widely popular Wrangler Willys, we’re thrilled to announce the Willys model is joining the Gladiator lineup as another way for Jeep to connect with our customers,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability.”

Features:

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator lineup is bolstered by the addition of the Willys edition and marks the first time it is available on Gladiator. The Gladiator Willys edition features a limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon cab rock rails and shocks, and 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud-terrain tires. These features, combined with Jeep’s Command-Trac 4×4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, bolster the Gladiator Willys’ off-road capability.

The SUV’s off-roading capabilities are highlighted by a rugged appearance. On the exterior front, we can see the Jeep Willy’s hood decal, heritage 4WD tailgate decal, unique black 17-inch aluminium wheels with grey pad print, and a gloss black sport grille which makes the front of this SUV, resemble the all-new Mahindra Thar. Apart from this, we also get all-weather slush mats as standard. The Sport S based Gladiator Willys also includes standard Technology Group with 7-inch radio with connective services and Convenience Group.

Engine and performance:

Jeep claims that the 2021 Jeep Gladiator is engineered to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever. Under the hood, the Jeep Gladiator is equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and a versatile cargo box. With this heart, the Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, articulation, and water fording. The Gladiator Willys edition is available in eight colours: Black, Granite Crystal, Sting-Gray, Billet, Firecracker Red, White, Hydro Blue, and Snazzberry. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys has a starting price of $35,265 (plus $1,495 destination), which is approximately Rs 27.40 lakh.