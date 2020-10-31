Ather Energy Promises Delivery After Diwali, Opens Full-Payment Bookings For 450X And 450 Plus

Ather Energy is a start-up which is helping India in its transition towards electric vehicles. The company has now promised that it will start deliveries of its 450X and 450 Plus 125cc electric-scooters from November. Ather Energy has also announced the opening of a new full payment window for the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X and the scooters will be delivered within 3 weeks of payment.

Ather Energy seems to be focusing on customer satisfaction and to attain customer trust, they have also announced that the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X will be offered with a first-of-its-kind Assured Buyback Program. Under this program, Ather Energy will offer an assured buyback for Ather 450X at Rs 85,000 and Rs 70,000 for the Ather 450 Plus at the end of 3 years. As per the company, the high reliability of the product will ensure that the scooters will command a strong value in the resale market. Moreover, the price of Ather 450 Plus has also been slashed and now can be purchased at Rs 139,990 (ex-showroom).

To address the customer fear regarding the issues of charging and the lack of proper EV-charging infrastructure, Ather Energy has announced the addition of 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai and also installing the same at a lot of other newer locations in Chennai like VR Mall Chennai, Sangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings, SPR Food Street, and Mash Resto Cafe. This phase of installations of Ather Grid will be live across 135+ locations by December 2020 in all the 11 cities that Ather Energy has announced its presence in.

Unlike Ather Energy’s owned experience Center in Bengaluru and Chennai, the EV-maker has also partnered with other reputed dealers like Kamal Motors, BU Bhandari, and Kataria Group to set up experience centers called Ather Space in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad respectively. The start-up has been focusing a lot, to attract more and more customers. To make their scooters more pocket-friendly, and affordable, Ather Energy also offers a scooter-subscription program.