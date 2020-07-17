Xiaomi’s Palm-Sized Air Compressor Is Cheap And Here To Get You Out Of Trouble

Anyone who travels a lot on wheels would tell you how important an air compressor can be. You don’t want to be stuck in the middle of nowhere because of a punctured tyre, do you? For those who are interested in getting one, Xiaomi India has ventured into an all-new category with the launch of Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India. The device is a perfect companion for all your needs starting from a road trip to a long journey to the Himalayas.

More details

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is a powerful pocket-sized device that gives you the confidence and power to inflate any flat tyre of your car, motorbike or even a bicycle anytime, anywhere without the need of an external power supply.

Performance

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is made of quality ABS and features a built-in 2000mAh lithium battery along with a LED display screen for showing current/preset tyre pressure. The device can inflate any tyre within 0-150 psi range which is ideal for your Car, Motorbike, bicycle and even your sports equipment like Football/Basketball etc. It also lets you switch between three different units to preset pressure namely PSI, BAR and KPA. The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor just takes 6 and 3 minutes to fully inflate a car or a bicycle tyre, respectively. It can inflate up to 5 car tyres or 8 bicycle tyres on a single charge with complete wireless operation, without the need of any external power source.

Design

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is a powerful air compressor designed in a compact pocket-sized body which makes it a convenient gadget to carry wherever you go. It is a perfect multi-purpose device and comes equipped with a built-in LED light which makes it useful and convenient to operate even at night or in a dark environment. The device has a universal micro-USB port for convenient charging and can also be charged via your power bank in just less than three hours.

Safety

It comes equipped with overpressure and overcharge protection which automatically stops air inflation when it reaches the preset pressure, making it safe and easy to use. It has an excellent heat dissipation and comes equipped with a shock-absorbing pad that dissolves the working vibration of the cylinder providing stability during operations.

Price and Availability

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is launched at a crowdfunding price of INR 2,299 in India and is available on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. It comes with a standard black colour variant. The shipping for the device will start from August 08, 2020.

