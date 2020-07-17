Hyundai Commences Nationwide Hygiene Drive

The current global pandemic has forced us to deploy some necessary measures to curb the spread. Sanitization of cars is an important step towards it because it is the owner’s personal space. Hyundai Motor India Ltd., today announced the commencement of Nationwide Hygiene Drive across all Hyundai workshops, with an aim to promote complete sanitization of vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can avail special incentives and offers on sanitization for their Hyundai cars. This 17-day Hygiene Drive will begin from 15th July and go on till 31st July’20.

Commenting on the Hyundai Hygiene Drive, Mr Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, said, “At Hyundai, we place our customers’ safety and hygiene on top priority. The Hyundai Hygiene Drive is an initiative aimed at providing a seamless car sanitization experience for our valued customers at various touchpoints for their complete peace of mind. With over 1300 service outlets, HMIL is committed to providing the most comprehensive and qualitative service.”

Keeping in line with respective State regulations, all Hyundai Showrooms and Workshops are adhering to the government guidelines that promote safety and hygiene among Customers and Employees. Customers’ offers and benefits for Hyundai Hygiene Drive include:

Free 50 points general check-up and hi-touch points sanitization

Complete interior smoke sanitization starting at ₹ 599

Complete interior surface sanitization starting at ₹ 999

Exterior Dry Wash starting at ₹ 340

Special offers on a new car purchase

Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360° Digital & Contact-less Service. From online service booking through Hyundai Care App, Vehicle status update via WhatsApp, Pick and Drop from home/office and online payment facility, touch-free service experience is ensured for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to. Hyundai has always outpaced the industry with best service initiatives and our ranking as No.1 by JD Power in Customer Service Index for 3 years consecutively is a strong testimony of that.

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai recently launched the 2020 Tucson in India at INR 22.30 Lakh. The SUV will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options, both offering auto gearboxes. Their flagship product, the new Tuscon gets Hyundai’s signature cascade design chrome Grille, Penta projector LED Headlamps along with LED DRLs & LED Tail Lamps, R18 Diamond cut Alloy wheels & Twin chrome exhaust. The SUV will be up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and will be available in five trims – MT, GL, GL (O), GLS and GLS (AWD). The aforementioned variants are priced at INR 22.3 lakh, 23.52 lakh, 24.35 lakh, 25.56 lakh and 27.03 lakh, respectively. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

In terms of power, the petrol engine cranks out 152 PS at 6,200 rpm and 196 Nm at 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the diesel motor makes 185 PS at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,750 – 2,750 rpm. The AWD trim of the new Tucson is also offered with the HTRAC 4WD system, Traction Cornering Control and Drive Modes. Diesel-powered automatics get a new 8-speed transmission, while petrol-powered variants continue with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.