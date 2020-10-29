World’s First New Car Bargain Platform Launched In India

It’s in our genes to bargain when we’re out to purchase anything new and the behaviour is no different when we’re out to get ourselves a new set of wheels. In order to make it easy for us to find the best deal out there, Rowthautos.com has launched world’s first new car bargain platform, where customers can bargain final discounts in comparison with all new car dealers in their respective region. This new venture allows an individual to not only bargain but also book a new car online & get the delivery while sitting at home, of any brand and any make.

Currently, the venture’s operations are being focused in 11 states of North India with 1200 plus authorized new car dealers on board. The company plans to start pan-India operations by the end of this financial year. Explaining the concept, Raavish Dahuja, Co-Founder of RowthAutos.com says, “The platform enables users to get the best-bargained deals on new cars. All you have to do is choose your preferred new car on Rowthautos.com & let us bargain on your behalf with all car dealers. You will start getting the best-bargained offers in no time from all dealers of your region and without disclosing your identity. Just compare the bargained offers of all an authorized new car dealers sitting at home, select the deal suited you the best and book your car online. The authorized new car dealer will immediately contact you to complete the delivery formalities as per your convenience,”

With Rowthautos.com, customers will get the additional advantage to compare the special bargained discounted offers of the other similar cars offer too, which otherwise is very difficult for the customer to find out, that too on a single click. Customers will have the opportunity to avail the best possible bargained offers with reduced waiting periods and further reducing the stock and colour availability issues.