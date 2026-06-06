Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Mileage Revealed, Delivers 19.41 kmpl!

Renault has announced the fuel-efficiency number for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol version of the new Duster. The SUV now has an ARAI-certified mileage figure of 19.41 kmpl, making it the most efficient Duster currently on sale.
The announcement comes a few months after the launch of the new-generation Duster in India. Earlier, Renault had only shared fuel-efficiency figures for the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variants.
The 1.0-litre turbo engine is offered in the lower and mid-spec versions of the SUV, helping buyers get better fuel economy while keeping prices relatively accessible.
1.0 Turbo Engine Details
Powering these variants is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
Key specifications:
- 100 PS power output
- 160 Nm peak torque
- 6-speed manual gearbox
- No automatic option available
Renault says this engine has been specially tuned for the new RGMP platform that underpins the latest Duster.
Mileage Comparison Within The Duster Range
The newly announced figure puts the smaller turbo engine ahead of the larger 1.3-litre unit in terms of fuel efficiency.
For buyers who spend a lot of time on daily commutes, the 1.0 turbo version could be the more practical choice.
How It Compares With Rivals
The midsize SUV segment already has several turbo-petrol options, and the Duster sits close to some of the strongest competitors.
On paper, the Duster remains competitive against both the Taigun and Kushaq despite its larger SUV-like proportions.
Variants And Pricing
The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is available in three trims:
- Authentic
- Evolution
- Techno
Prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh and go up to Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The wider Duster lineup currently ranges from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.89 lakh depending on engine and variant choice.
Features On Offer
The latest Duster has returned with a much more modern cabin and feature list than before.
Depending on the variant, buyers can get:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital instrument cluster
- Automatic climate control
- Leatherette upholstery
- Electrically adjustable front seats
- Connected car technology
The SUV also keeps the rugged styling that made the earlier Duster popular among Indian buyers.
Hybrid Version Also On The Way
Renault is not stopping with the petrol range. A strong-hybrid version is expected later this year.
Highlights include:
- 1.8-litre petrol engine
- 1.8 kWh battery pack
- Strong-hybrid technology
- Higher fuel efficiency than petrol versions
The hybrid model is likely to arrive around the festive season and will compete directly with hybrid SUVs such as the Grand Vitara and Hyryder.
Duster To Get Nissan Counterpart Soon
The Duster will soon get a Nissan sibling called the Tekton. The SUV is scheduled to make its debut on July 9, 2026. While it shares its platform and core mechanicals with the Duster, the Tekton will get its own styling and identity. The Tekton will mark Nissan’s return to the midsize SUV segment