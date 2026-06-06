Ultraviolette rolls out ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ programme in India

In an effort to make EV ownership more attractive, Ultraviolette has introduced a new programme for riders transitioning from petrol-powered two-wheelers to electric motorcycles. Called “Kill the Petrol Bill”, the initiative offers cashback benefits based on how much a customer has ridden their existing petrol bike or scooter.
How The Programme Works
The benefit is linked directly to the distance covered on a customer’s petrol-powered two-wheeler during the last two years.
For example:
|Distance Covered On Existing Two-Wheeler
|Cashback Benefit
|10,000 km
|Rs 10,000
|15,000 km
|Rs 15,000
|20,000 km
|Rs 20,000
|Up to qualifying limit
|Maximum Rs 30,000
The company says benefits under the programme can reach as high as Rs 30,000, depending on usage history.
Eligible Electric Motorcycles
The cashback offer is available on:
- Ultraviolette F77
- Ultraviolette X47
Customers upgrading from a petrol two-wheeler can use the benefit while purchasing either of these electric motorcycles.
Monthly Fuel Savings
Apart from the cashback amount, Ultraviolette believes riders can also reduce their regular running expenses.
According to the company:
- Fuel savings could range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per month
- Savings depend on riding habits
- Fuel prices and daily usage will influence the final amount
For riders who travel long distances every day, these savings could add up over time.
What The F77 Offers
The F77 remains one of Ultraviolette’s best-known electric motorcycles.
Key highlights include:
- Battery capacity up to 10.3 kWh
- Claimed range of up to 323 km
- Multiple ride modes
- Traction control system
- Regenerative braking
- Connected technology features
- Fast charging capability
The motorcycle is currently available in multiple variants across the lineup.
X47 Also Part Of The Offer
The recently introduced X47 crossover motorcycle is also included under the programme.
Highlights include:
- Available with different battery pack options
- Power output of up to 40.2 hp
- Top speed of 145 kmph
- Multiple variants available for buyers
The model was added to the company’s portfolio as a crossover-style electric motorcycle with a different riding character from the F77.
More Models On The Way
Ultraviolette is also preparing to expand its product range further. The company has already confirmed plans to introduce the Tesseract electric scooter, which is expected to arrive in January 2027.