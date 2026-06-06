TVS Working On Bigger 160cc Scooter? New Rival For Aerox 155 And Xoom 160 Could Arrive Soon

A few years ago, performance scooters were a small part of the Indian two-wheeler market. Most buyers looked at scooters mainly for daily commuting. Things have changed quite a bit now. More riders are now looking for something larger, more powerful and comfortable for longer rides as well.
TVS seems ready to take advantage of this growing demand. According to recent reports, the company is working on an all new 160cc scooter that could sit above the current Ntorq range.
New direction for TVS
The upcoming scooter is expected to be very different from the Ntorq 150 that was introduced recently. While the Ntorq 150 continues to share much of its character with the Ntorq 125, this new product is said to be developed on a fresh platform.
Reports suggest that TVS is preparing a scooter with larger dimensions and a more premium positioning. The project is still under development and the final name has not been confirmed.
Engine details expected
One of the biggest changes could be under the bodywork.
Expected details include:
- Single cylinder engine
- Liquid cooling system
- Around 15 hp to 18 hp output
- Better performance for highway use
If these numbers turn out to be accurate, the scooter will directly enter the growing premium scooter category.
Rivals it could face
The segment is becoming more competitive with several manufacturers preparing new products.
|Model
|Engine
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|155cc
|Hero Xoom 160
|156cc
|Honda ADV160 (launch expected soon)
|157cc
|Yamaha NMax 155 (launch expected soon)
|155cc
|New TVS Scooter
|Around 160cc
With these products either already available or expected soon, TVS appears to be preparing its response.
What could make it different?
The final design direction remains unknown. The company could choose a sporty approach similar to the Aerox 155. Another possibility is a more adventure styled format like the Hero Xoom 160 and Honda ADV160.
A traditional maxi scooter layout similar to the Yamaha NMax 155 is also possible.
Several reports indicate that larger wheels could be used. Better wind protection and improved long distance comfort may also be part of the package.
Expected highlights include:
- Larger body dimensions
- More road presence
- Better touring comfort
- Longer wheelbase
- Premium equipment package
Global plans also likely
The scooter may not be developed only for India. Reports suggest TVS could also export it to international markets.
Countries in Southeast Asia and parts of Europe continue to see strong demand for maxi scooters. A product developed with global markets in mind could help TVS expand its presence further.
Launch timeline
The project is still under development and TVS has not officially announced it yet. However, reports indicate the scooter could be ready by the end of 2027.
If launched, it could become the company’s first proper maxi scooter and one of its most premium scooter offerings.