Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles To Customers In Mumbai On Vijay Dashami

Royal Enfield, is the name behind the popular Classic 350 and Bullet 350, which are known to scream their presence with thumpy exhaust notes. With such motorcycles in its portfolio, Royal Enfield has not only secured a respectable position in Indian markets, but the brand has also emerged as the global leader in the global mid-size motorcycle segment.

Enjoying the demand and celebrating the festive season in India, RE has announced the delivery of 1200 units of motorcycles in Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Owing to the festivities and elated consumer sentiments, the brand has been able to achieve this remarkable milestone. The motorcycles which were delivered included – Classic 350, Bullet 350, Himalayan, and the 650 Twins. To-date, Royal Enfield has retailed 3700 motorcycles in Maharashtra, during this festive period.

The ongoing festive season is a period of heightened activity for both – manufacturers and customers. With the unlock phase kicking in and improved consumer sentiments in India, Royal Enfield has been able to ensure a sustained business recovery and growth over the last few months. The quick and steady recovery of Royal Enfield could also be attributed to various initiatives by the brand that aimed at improving customer experience amidst these unprecedented times. The bike-manufacturer has introduced a lot of customer -centric programs like Royal Enfield’s Service on Wheels, a customer-friendly initiative which aims at providing a hassle-free motorcycle service experience at customers’ doorsteps, which has received great feedback from the existing owners. To ensure smooth operation, RE has deployed 262 motorcycles offering Service on Wheels in Mumbai.

In addition to Service on Wheels, Royal Enfield has also offered a slew of initiatives that ensure Contactless Purchase and Service. These services include – Home Test Rides, e-payment options for motorcycle purchase and service facilities. Royal Enfield’s contactless and digital initiatives have resulted in an all-time high number of bookings across all 92 stores of Royal Enfield, throughout Maharashtra.

Royal Enfield claims that there has been a steady demand in the market and the momentum is continuing. The booking levels are encouraging and a promising sign for the upcoming months. While there was some pent-up demand in the market, the recent business recovery and steady sales figures could be safely attributed to the fresh demand being generated post pandemic.