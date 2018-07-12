World’s First Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R To Reach Khardungla Pass

It has been used on drag strips, cops in East Yorkshire have used it to chase down speeding motorcyclists and now, it has conquered the mighty Himalayas. ‘It’ is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R!

We recently reported about a Suzuki Hayabusa conquering the challenging terrain of Leh-Ladakh. Now, it’s the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R that has made it to the mighty Himalayas and successfully completed a road trip to the Khardungla Pass. A recent post shared by Anzen Kawasaki, the Mumbai dealer for the Japanese two-wheeler brand, captured the mighty ZX-14R at Khardungla Pass. The post said, “World’s first Kawasaki ZX14R to reach world’s highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass!”

In case you have been living under a rock, you’d know that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R uses a 1,441cc 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 200 PS of power (210 PS with RAM Air) at 10,000 rpm and 158.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Stopping power is provided by new monobloc braking hardware by Brembo at the front, which it shares with its supercharged cousins.

The images of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R that made it to the Khardungla Pass are limited. But you can check out more images of the motorcycle from our review: