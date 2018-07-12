New TVS Jupiter Marketing Campaign To Celebrate 2.5 Million Sales Milestone

TVS Motor Company has announced a new marketing campaign for its leading scooter brand, Jupiter. This new marketing campaign is to celebrate the achievement of 2.5 million units in sales for TVS Jupiter and for being awarded the most appealing executive scooter by J.D. Power 2018 Two-Wheeler Automotive Product Execution & Layout (2WAPEAL) Study.

The new, integrated campaign titled “Taaro Se Bhi Kahin Upar” focuses on how TVS Jupiter has earned the apex rating by the actual owners in India’s pre-eminent Automotive Award J.D. Power. This will include print, digital film and a television commercial starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Launched in 2013, TVS Jupiter has always stood for its promise of ‘Zyada ka Fayda’ and delivered exceptional value in terms of both features as well as riding experience. With multiple accolades to its name, it is also the fastest scooter to reach the 1 million sales mark, 30 months after its launch.

TVS Jupiter is available in both the Base as well as ZX variant (Disc and Drum). The Base variant of TVS Jupiter is equipped with Sync Braking System (SBS), which ensures a safer and smoother riding experience. The scooter is available in colour selections of Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White and Mystic Gold.

The brand also offers a Classic Edition which is equipped with a variety of features such as full chrome mirrors, stylish windshield, dual-tone seat, cushioned backrest for the pillion, and USB charger. TVS Jupiter Classic is available in Sunlit Ivory and Autumn Brown colour selections.