New BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched In India

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport has been launched in India. The latest version of the premium sports tourer cuts a visibly sportier figure with a number of new and striking elements and features. With its copious amounts of space, outstanding versatility and stylish design language, the new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport, perfectly balances powerful delivery with everyday suitability.

Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and now available at BMW dealerships across India, the new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport further diversifies the model’s diesel portfolio. The ex-showroom price for the new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport is INR 46,60,000.

The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport is available in Alpine White as non-metallic color and Black Sapphire and Imperial Blue Brilliant Effect as metallic color. The range of fine upholstery combinations in BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport Sport include Sensatec Black/Red highlight | Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige | Veneto Beige.

Visually, the exterior of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport features newly designed LED headlights and LED rear lights, four doors with frameless windows, a coupe-style, downward-sloping roofline and a large automatically opening and closing tailgate.

BMW 340i Gran Turismo, Model Sport Line

Inside, the new Sport variant comes equipped with Sports Seat and Red contrast stitching on the Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Shift Paddles. Interior trim in Fine-wood trim Ash Grain and highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome provide a sophisticated flair. the GT also features 205 Watt, 9 speaker Hi-Fi loudspeaker system. Other interior features include panoramic glass sunroof, three full-size seats, 40:20:40 split/folding rear seat bench with folding head restraints and tilt-adjustable backrests (cargo function), and the two-piece parcel shelf.

Mechanically, the two-litre, four cylinder, BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.7 seconds. The engine comes mated to a eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters. Furthermore, the BMW 320d Edition Sport comes with a Launch Control function as standard.

The comprehensive safety package includes six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport comes with BMW ConnectedDrive features such as BMW Navigation System Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Rear View Camera along with PDC Rear and Front.

The Control Display depicts the menu in a tile arrangement with animated graphics. The iDrive touch controller with handwriting recognition and a 22.3 cms colour display, DVD drive and integrated hard drive (20GB) features in the Sport variant. In the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport, the control display in conjunction with the Navigation system Professional now also has touch functionality and Apple Car Play with wireless integration.