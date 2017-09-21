World’s First Electric Hummer H1 Unveiled By Kreisel Electric And Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s passion for anything with an engine and wheels is well-known. He’s now looking into eco-friendly ways to move around. Last year, he got an electric-powered Mercedes-Benz G-Class (image below) and now, it’s Hummer H1’s turn.

Arnold Schwarzenegger presented the world’s first electric Hummer from Kreisel Electric at the opening of the company’s new research and development center in Rainbach, Mühlkreis district, Upper Austria. The Hollywood superstar added that if Kreisel keeps it up at this pace, he will soon be able to fly in an electric airplane. Apart from the electric Hummer H1 and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Kreisel Electric has also created electric-powered versions of the Volkswagen Golf, BMW 3 Series Touring, Skoda Yeti 4×4 and the Porsche Panamera.

The model took about two months to complete and is an off-road prototype based on the Hummer H1. The prototype features high-performance batteries with 100 kWh capacity and two electric motors on the front and back axles, with an output of 360 kW (490 PS). The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 120 km/h and has a range of about 300 kilometers and a total weight of 3,300 kg. In case you were wondering, the standard version of this American off-road vehicle consumes up to 24 liters of fuel for every 100 kilometers and emits up to 470g CO2 per kilometer.

Check out the Hummer H1 in the video below:

However, the electric powered Hummer H1 will be limited to the prototype only. Markus Kreisel, one of the founders of Kreisel Electric confirmed that the prototype is aimed to showcase what is possible using Kreisel technology and that the brand will not mass-produce the model.

The new development and manufacturing center in Rainbach, Mühlkreis district was inaugurated in the presence of the Austrian Federal Chancellor Mag. The new 7,000 sqm facility includes a prototype workshop and a completely automated manufacturing line for Kreisel Electric battery storage devices for use in the small-batch production of passenger vehicles, utility vehicles, buses, boats and airplanes, as well as in storage solutions.