Lamborghini Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo EVO Unveiled: All Details, Specs And Image Gallery

After releasing the teaser, Automobili Lamborghini’s motorsport department, Lamborghini Squadra Corse has unveiled the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, making its world debut at an exclusive event in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Lamborghini Squadra Corse has also announced its new partnership with the famous Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis. The list price of the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO is 235,000 Euros (plus tax) in Europe and Asia, and 295,000 USD in America.

The new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO raises the high standards of the previous model further with entirely redesigned aerodynamics. The aim was to maintain the same high downforce of the previous model, while achieving higher overall aerodynamic efficiency and so less resistance to forward travel with improved stability. The new body kit was developed by the team of motorsport engineers at Automobili Lamborghini, working in partnership with Dallara Engineering and with Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Centro Stile Lamborghini also designed the livery of the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and celebrated the partnership linking Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Roger Dubuis, which will begin in 2018.

The car will make its official track debut in the spring of 2018 in three continental series of Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Europe, Asia and North America, where all cars lined up will have the EVO configuration. The teams that have the current version of Huracán Super Trofeo, will have the opportunity to purchase the aerodynamic body kit to upgrade the car to new specifications.