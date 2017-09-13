Home News Bajaj To Enter Electric Vehicle Segment By 2020, Says MD Rajiv Bajaj
Bajaj To Enter Electric Vehicle Segment By 2020, Says MD Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj To Enter Electric Vehicle Segment By 2020, Says MD Rajiv Bajaj

By Suvil SusvirkarSeptember 13, 2017

It’s no secret that Bajaj Auto is exploring the possibilities of entering the electric vehicle segment. In fact, an earlier report indicated that the Company is already working on one. In latest update, Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj has confirmed that the brand will enter the electric segment, including three-wheelers, under the new franchise before 2020.

Speaking to Livemint, Bajaj confirmed that the Company’s new franchise, christened ‘Urbanite,’ will enter the electric two-wheeler space. He said, “I have said time and again that I don’t want to be in a volume business and make another 100cc scooter and compete in a red ocean with 10 others.”

September 13, 2017-Rajiv-Bajaj-Image-1.jpg

We’re not sure if the upcoming electric two-wheeler will be developed with its new partner, Triumph Motorcycles or in association with KTM. That being said, there is a good possibility that the Indian manufacturer may develop one along with KTM. As you must already know, KTM has a E-Ride segment (click here to check out all three) under which it has three motorcycles.

The details are scarce at the moment and thus we’d hold our thoughts on that front. While wait for more details on that, let us know your views about an Bajaj electric bike through the comments section below.

Source: Livemint

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

UM Renegade Commando Classic Review - Image Gallery

Renault CAPTUR Crossover - Image Gallery

New 2017 Next Gen Hyundai Verna - Image Gallery

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Report - Image Gallery