Who Needs to Spend a Bomb to Get a Cafe Racer?

Quite often it is believed that you need to rob a bank or burn a very large hole in your pocket to get yourself a one of a kind custom bike. However, that is not true, you can create something special on a budget as well. If you chose to do a modification job on a budget, you may start with a bike that is cheap to acquire in the first place. It may not be a bike with a huge engine, something like a humble Hero Honda CS 100SS can do the job as well. Let us present you this one of a kind Cafe Racer based on the CD 100SS.

Being an old bike, the owner had to first get the bike restored and in a working condition. Given the popularity of the bike back in the day and the huge numbers it was produced in, it is not very expensive to get that done. Once roadworthy, the process of modifying the bike began. The owner of the bike Venkatesh took 3 weeks to design this beauty and completely transformed it. Following the design language of a cafe racer, this bike has been through some changes to make it look like that.

The first change to grab your attention is the new fuel tank borrowed from a Rajdoot, which is painted in red and black. The front end gets a custom LED headlight, LED taillight and a visor which has been crafted out of a bike fender. Both the tyres have been replaced with 120/80 section tyres wrapped in 16-inch spoked wheels. The rear frame of the bike has also been modified to give it a raw, minimalistic look and give ann upright seating posture to the rider. The exhaust has been customised which gets three small outlet pipes, giving the bike a quirky exhaust note. To complete the package, a cafe racer styled seat is fitted and the bike is given a custom red paint job. Do watch the video uploaded by MotoMahal on youtube to see the bike in the flesh. A hat tip to Abhishek Singh for dropping this video in our inbox.