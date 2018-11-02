Tata Motors Ranks Second In The 2018 J.D.Power India Customer Service Index

On the surface, Tata Motors is on a roll. But it’s not just exciting products they’ve been dishing out. A lot has been happening behind the curtains too. Proof? Tata Motors has once again been ranked the 2nd highest with a score of 874 (above industry average of 838) in the much coveted J.D. Power India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study for the year 2018. What is a testament to their continuous endeavor to offer customers a great after-sales experience, Tata Motors achieved this feat for the second consecutive year, improving on its performance from last year by finishing a clear 2nd in the Study rankings, as against sharing a spot in the 2017 Study.

This Study is based on responses from 9,045 new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between March 2015 and August 2017, it was fielded from March through August 2018. The Study measures new-vehicle owner satisfaction with the after-sales service process by examining dealership performance in five factors (listed in order of importance): service quality (30%); service initiation (18%); service facility (18%); service advisor (17%); and vehicle pick-up (17%).

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “Securing the 2nd rank in the prestigious J.D. Power CSI Study rankings is indeed an incredible achievement for all of us at Tata Motors. We are happy to announce that Tata Motors has surpassed the Study’s industry average score for the third time, this year. The result is a validation of our commitment to redefine the customer experience in our industry through pioneering and tireless service initiatives. We are committed to bettering our service experience further, through our industry-leading after-sales efforts coupled with a robust value-added offering to continue bringing smiles on our customers’ faces.”

As per the Study, 28% of customers who visit dealerships for service are aged 30 years or younger. Hence, it is imperative to meet the expectations of this set of customers in terms of convenience, speed and transparency. Tata Motors leverages various digital mediums to serve this growing demographic as well as its more tech-savvy customers.

With a countrywide presence, catering to customers across 575 workshops, Tata Motors also has over 42 mobile service vans; bringing the brand closer than before to its customers. In addition, Tata Motors continues to upgrade its workshops with comfortable lounges and state of the art technology, to better serve its patrons. It has also started waterless, foam washing at customer doorstep and at around 150 workshops across India. Further, the company has added a slew of features in the Tata Motors Service Connect App, like Service Booking, Dealer Locator, Cost Estimate Calculator for Scheduled and Standard Repairs and Service History among others.