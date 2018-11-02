Meet A Touring Scrambler Called Strom Shadow – Is Based On A Classic 500

So what if they don’t sell a motorcycle in a particular form you fancy. You can always build one which matches the one which moonlights your thoughts. Just what the guys at TNT Motorcycles did. They borrowed the mechanical bits from a Royal Enfield Classic 500 and then made something which now stands as a living example of how they think.

Called the Strom Shadow, this particular build is a “Touring Scrambler”, which has already toured across Nepal and Bhutan. Also explains the luggage holding skeleton at the back. Fitted with USD front forks and a high-perched fender, the bike’s face looks the part, especially with that industrial illumination setup and fat, dual-purpose rubber on smart looking alloy wheels.

We like the bar-end mirrors, the flat handlebar and that functional bash plate. But what takes the cake is that glossy, carbon-fiber like paint on the tank and those side panels and the uniquely routed 1×2 under-seat exhaust system. The nicely chiseled single saddle looks the part too and does remind us of the old-gen Speed Triple somehow.

For instrumentation, the Strom Shadow has been fitted with a semi-digital dial and what appears to be a GPS unit, keeps it company. All-in-all, a great, good looking effort which combines style and functionality, without being just a poster boy. We like what we see. If you like it too, you may find TNT motorcycles on Instagram or Facebook. If you have any such modifications you’d like to share with us, do shoot a message through any of our social channels.