2017 Hyundai Verna Facelift Teased, India Launch Likely Soon

Hyundai India has recently shared a teaser image of one of its upcoming products under the hashtag ‘New Gen Hyundai’. The model in question, which reveals the L shaped DRLs and fog lamps in the teaser, is none other than the upcoming 2017 Hyundai Verna.

The Indian arm of the Korean automobile manufacturer has been testing the new Verna in India and it has been spotted during its public road tests on multiple occasions. Based on Hyundai’s Fluidic 2.0 design philosophy, the new Verna is likely to be launched in India earlier than its estimated launch date of August.

Design wise, the 2017 Verna will receive a wider version of the signature cascading grille, with up-swept projector headlamps and integrated LED DRLs on either side. The side profile of the model is expected to remain unchanged, save for a new set of alloy wheels. For the posterior, the upcoming Verna is likely to come equipped with a redesigned bumper and wraparound LED tail lights.

Details regarding the changes to the interior of the new Hyundai Verna remain unknown although it is expected that the model will receive a new 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a host of other features.

As the 2017 Hyundai Verna is a mid-life facelift, engine options will remain unchanged. Once launched in India, the 2017 Hyundai Verna facelift will rival the Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Stay tuned for more updates.