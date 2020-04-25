Watch The Yamaha WR 155 Hit 151 km/h On A Dyno

The Yamaha WR 155 is a very interesting motorcycle. It shares the same engine as the R15 V3, albeit, in a different state of tune. What has gotten us more excited about this little motorcycle is the performance it has to offer. A video has surfaced online which shows the WR 155 going through a dyno run at Plug and Play Performance Tuning Bureau in Indonesia and it managed to hit a top whack of 151 km/h!

Though it is pretty clear that the WR 155 won’t be clocking 151 km/h in real-life scenarios because when it comes to on-road performance, many factors come into play like rolling and wind resistance but the performance it has on offer, is still respectable for a 154 cc motor. It is a borrowed engine from its supersport sibling, the R15 V3, but it would be safe to assume that engine characteristics won’t be exactly the same. The Yamaha R15 V3 is more about top-end performance and Yamaha might have given it some low-end grunt by tweaking the engine’s state of tune.

As this dyno test reveals, the WR makes 16.47 horsepower at 10,000 rpm. Peak torque is 14.3 newton-meters. Considering the specs, if it comes to India, it will directly rival the Hero Xpulse 200 as they are both dedicated off-road beginner machines. Yamaha has provided the WR 155 with cycle parts required to take on the trails like 41 mm long-travel telescopic front forks, a Link-type spring with adjustable pre-load at the rear, dual-purpose tyres, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminium wheels, 240 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc. All these components guarantee that the Yamaha WR 155 will be a capable off-roader. We don’t know the exact timeline that when Yamaha India will bring it here but we can’t wait for it to happen soon!