Affordable Adventure And Dual-Purpose Motorcycles We Would Love To See In India

Maybe it’s the condition of our roads which makes us find something very enticing about Adventure motorcycles. Comfortable ergonomics, the go-anywhere trait, amazing touring capabilities, all these factors culminate together to make the small ADV motorcycles practical and fun at the same time. In recent years, we have seen some very interesting propositions in this segment. Currently, this segment includes the likes of BMW G 310 GS, RE Himalayan, Benelli TRK 502, Hero Xpulse 200 and the latest entrant, the KTM 390 Adventure. There are some other ADV motorcycles available in the international markets which would definitely make sense for our kind of conditions. Here are some of the affordable ADV motorcycles we would love to see in India:

Honda CB 500 X

The Honda CB 500 X is very popular in the international markets for its no-nonsense appeal and touring capabilities. This Honda is powered by a 471 cc Liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which churns out 47 ps @ 8600 rpm and 43 nm of torque @ 6500 rpm. It might not sound that exciting on paper but it carries forward Honda’s legacy of producing smooth motorcycles. Being a Honda, we can’t leave the durability out of the proportion. What’s interesting is that Honda has hinted in the past that they might bring the entire 500 cc family in India later this year.

Also read: Upcoming Bike Launches Post the Covid-19 Lockdown

Suzuki V-Strom 250

We have been really rooting for this small Suzuki to come to India. It carries over the genes of the V-Strom moniker pretty nicely by bringing good highway touring capabilities on the table. When you look at the spec sheet, you would be asking for more as it produces 23.6bhp and 22Nm from its 250cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. But Suzuki India already has a 250cc single ready and all it needs to do is to plonk one in this V-Strom to give us a sensibly-priced and refined ADV.

Honda CRF 250L Rally

If your weekend includes hunting down new trails and decimating them, you must have heard of the Honda CRF 250L Rally. This little rocket from Honda’s stable is an off-road enthusiast’s lethal weapon. At the heart of this motorcycle sits a 249.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, good for 24.4 bhp and 22.2 nm of torque. Combine this with a curb weight of 145 kg and you have yourself a very capable dual-sport motorcycle.

Honda CRF 150L

The CRF 150L is the little brother of the CRF 250L but don’t mistake its size for its capabilities as it might be small but it still is capable off the road. Powered by a 149.15 cc single-cylinder engine, the CRF 150L puts out 12.91 PS @ 8000 rpm and 12.43 Nm @ 6500 rpm. If it ever makes to India, it will prove to be a very good alternative to the Hero Xpulse.

Yamaha WR 155

The Yamaha WR 155 comes out as a small capacity dual-sport motorcycle, powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder engine. It’s good for 16.5 HP @ 10,000 rpm and 14.3 NM @ 6500 rpm. It looks smashing, especially in the Yamaha blue shade and would make for an exciting addition to Yamaha India’s 150cc portfolio which consists of the brilliant R15 and the MT-15.