2020 Hyundai i20 Cabin and Safety Features Revealed!

More details regarding the 2020 Hyundai i20 have surfaced online, courtesy a set of videos released by Hyundai showcasing the loaded cabin and safety features. We already have a brief idea about the external appearance of the i20, which looks much sharper and stylish than before but these videos confirm that Hyundai isn’t holding back in taking back the throne again. The upcoming premium hatchback from Hyundai’s stable is expected to set a new benchmark in its segment with its looks and features on offer.

We knew that Hyundai will load the cabin with segment-first features and the same has been confirmed as they have showcased a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the largest unit in its segment. Aesthetically, the dashboard looks more seamless and futuristic the infotainment system merges with the instrument cluster, which is also a 10.25-inch screen. It boasts of a sleek panel for better visibility. Unsurprisingly, it will include Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, along with a plethora of connectivity options like Hyundai Live services, Blue Link app services and cloud-based natural language voice recognition. For music buffs, Hyundai will also offer a Bose audio system with eight speakers, including a sub-woofer.

Hyundai has thoroughly upgraded the 2020 i20 and that includes the safety department. The second video reveals some segment-first safety features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which detects pedestrians and cyclists also in addition to cars. It will automatically apply brakes if the driver doesn’t have a manual response despite an alert in case of a potential collision. Other noteworthy safety feature includes Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LDVA) which will alert the driver when the stopped vehicle in the front starts to move. The safety package will also include Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-traffic Collision Assist (RCCA), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R), Parking Assist (PA) and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA).

In terms of appearance, the upcoming i20 looks nothing like the outgoing car. Hyundai has revamped the styling extensively. The 2020 i20 looks sportier than the current model due to its lowered roofline, increased width and aggressive styling. The front still continues to get Hyundai’s cascading grille but there are new sportier bumpers up front and at the rear. The fascia also gets new LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and the fog lamp housing appears to be borrowed from the Elantra. How many of the aforementioned features make it to the India-spec car can be anybody’s guess. But for being a Hyundai, it will trump all its rivals in terms of features for sure.