2019 Ducati Scrambler Range To Be Launched In India This Month

Ducati will be launching the updated range of the Scrambler on the 26th of April, 2019. The new Scrambler range will be pretty similar to its European versions and will be getting some minor cosmetic updates. The most important part of this update is that the 2019 range of Scramblers will be equipped with cornering ABS from Bosch as standard. The Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Full Throttle (to arrive later this year), Scrambler Cafe Racer and Scrambler Desert Sled which are all powered by the same 803cc engine will be a part of this update. The Scrambler Icon is the cheapest, while the Scrambler Desert Sled is the most expensive Scrambler in Ducati’s range.

The 2019 Scrambler range gets the same 803cc, air-cooled L-twin engine from Ducati which produces 75 HP at 8250 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 5750 rpm, and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox which gets a hydraulic clutch now for quicker gear shifts. In terms of design upgrades, the Scrambler range will be getting new tank panels which can be swapped, a set of new LED headlamps with an embedded X-like element, and turn indicators along with an updated LCD instrument pod, and an all-new fuel gauge and gear position indicator. The new Scrambler Full Throttle, Scrambler Icon, and Scrambler Cafe Racer come equipped with a tubular steel Trellis frame. These bikes are also equipped with Brembo brakes and ABS as standard.

The front suspension duty is handled by 41 mm Kayaba UpSide Down forks, while the rear suspension gets a Kayaba monoshock with adjustable preload settings. However, the Scrambler Desert Sled gets a whole different suspension set-up because of its off-road character. The Desert Sled gets 46 mm fully-adjustable USD forks for the front, while the rear gets the Kayaba monoshock with adjustable pre-load and rebound. The bike rides on Pirelli’s well-known Scorpion Rally tyres to provide extra grip and agility on any terrain.

Ducati’s Scrambler range will rival the likes of the Triumph Street Scrambler and Triumph’s upcoming Scrambler range. The 2019 Ducati Scrambler Range will be launched in India on the 26th of April and each bike will ask for a little more than its outgoing version did.