Watch The Bajaj Pulsar Celebrate Its 18th Anniversary With An 18-Year Old

Eighteen years ago, the Bajaj Pulsar began its journey with two iterations and its identity as a Male confirmed. Through all these years, several variants of the bike were introduced, where some are still on sale, while some only could exist for a short while. Positioned as a machine for thrill-seekers, the Pulsar has been the go-to machine for those who wish to be at the controls of an exciting machine, on a budget. In a new video, the brand is celebrating its 18th birthday with a restless kid who can’t stay still and finds a machine which allows him to keep at it once he turns 18.

Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar range extends from the entry-level Pulsar 125 to the range-topping Pulsar RS200. In between, there’s the 150 and its various versions, the NS160, the still popular 220F and the NS200. At the Auto Expo 2014, Bajaj had showcased the CS400, which is now called the Bajaj Dominar. On the other hand, the Pulsar SS400 which was showcased alongside came through with identical design but never could come fitted with the 400cc engine which is offered on the Dominar.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Platform To Be Shared With KTM And Husqvarna

The Pulsar range also included models which are now discontinued but were popular for the time they were available at dealerships. These included the Pulsar 135 Light Sport, the 200 Adventure Sport and the 180cc range. However, the 220F has been soldiering on nearly unchanged since it was first introduced and is still a much-loved machine for what it offers, even in the wake of newer and more modern competition.

Bajaj Auto is said to be working on the next-gen range of Pulsars, details about which haven’t breached the walls of their R&D department. The brand does need an injection of freshness since the competition is already offering a lot more and the Pulsar’s design language is now showing its age. Since the adventure riding genre is witnessing quite a lot of growth, we hope the Adventure Sport makes a comeback with a strong engine and hardware which makes it go one up against the likes of the Impulse and the Himalayan. But we can only wish.