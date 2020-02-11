Watch Shahrukh Khan Answer 24 Questions As Hyundai’s Brand Ambassador

One of the longest associations of a brand with a movie star, Shahrukh Khan has been Hyundai’s ambassador since the carmaker launched its first car in India – the Santro. The superstar was in attendance at the Auto Expo 2020 to reveal Hyundai’s latest, the all-new Creta. Post the unveiling, Mr Khan was interviewed where he answered 24 questions in his witty and unique style. Below is a video for all you fans:

Coming back to the vehicle which was unveiled by the movie star, the all-new Creta will be launched in the coming weeks and looks ready to regain its leadership in the premium compact SUV space. Like its cousin, the Seltos, it will offer a choice of three engines – two petrol-powered motors and one powered by diesel. Since the engines will be the same as the ones which power the Kia, the Creta will in all probability offer a 1.4-litre Turbo petrol engine with a dual-clutch transmission and a 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a 6-speed manual box or an automatic. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will make about 115 HP and 250 Nm and will be offered with a 6-speed manual and automatic options.

The all-new Creta will offer a panoramic sunroof and although the car present at the show had blacked-out windows, we managed to take a peek to notice that unlike the China-spec ix25, the Creta in India could come fitted with a horizontally placed infotainment screen. It will also feature an all-electronic instrument cluster, a colour MID, Hyundai’s BlueLink, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, driving modes, an electronic parking brake and a new layout for the dashboard. We expect seat ventilation to be on offer too.

In terms of design, the new-gen Creta appears quite unique when compared to its competition or its predecessor. It might look unusual to some in pictures but in the real world, it does look impressive and is full of presence. The India-spec Creta gets a different grille, sharp LED illuminators and at the rear, gone are the conventional illuminators, which have been replaced by split LED lights which do look great when lit up.