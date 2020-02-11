Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG Is India’s First BS6 Compliant CNG MPV

Having decided to go petrol-only in the BS6-era, Maruti Suzuki is readying most of its products to carry a CNG tank and the latest to join the list is the Ertiga MPV. With a claimed mileage of 26.08 km/kg, the Ertiga S-CNG has now become the first BS6-compliant CNG MPV to go on sale in India. This particular version of the family vehicle is now available at INR 8.95 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) in the VXi trim.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Since CNG-powered vehicles tend to struggle when driven on an incline, these vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains. For the Ertiga, the CNG kit fuels the car’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine which cranks out 92 PS and 122 Nm of torque. Tank capacity stands at 60 litres (water equivalent). Rest of the features are identical to the petrol-powered Ertiga’s VXi trim.

Speaking at the launch of the BS6 compliant Ertiga S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As a market leader we are constantly working towards offering sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. Ertiga has been a market leader amongst MPVs, and the introduction of BS6 S-CNG will further help augment its leadership in the segment. Being the first Company to introduce factory-fitted CNG cars in the country, today we proudly own the largest portfolio of green vehicles. We would like to thank our customers for their confidence and trust in our products.”

Maruti Suzuki also showcased the facelifted Vitara Brezza and Ignis at the Auto Expo 2020. The former is now powered by the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine and gets an updated fascia while the latter too gets styling updates to make it appear like a mini SUV. The carmaker also revealed the Futuro-e concept which previews the design language for future products from the most popular carmaker in India.