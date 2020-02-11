Ducati Appoints New Managing Director For India Operations

Ducati India has announced a change in its management structure. With their current MD, Mr Sergi Canovas moving to an international role, Ducati Motor Holding announced Mr Bipul Chandra as the new Managing Director of India operations. Mr Chandra in his earlier role was Ducati India’s Sales Director and has now assumed the position of Managing Director for the company. In his new role, Mr Chandra will be responsible for spearheading Ducati’s business growth and network expansion in the country.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “It’s an honour to be associated with a leading global superbike manufacturer. It was an absolute pleasure working with the India team and I look forward to newer challenges in my role as the Managing Director for Ducati in India.”

With more than 2 decades of experience in the auto industry, Mr Chandra has played an instrumental role in steering the growth and expansion of brands such as Ashok Leyland, TataMotors and Bajaj Auto Ltd. Being an industry veteran, Mr Chandra has excellent analytical skills, system & process orientation, strong interpersonal skills and ability to work in a multicultural & geographical environment.

Besides offering the entire range of motorcycles, Ducati as a brand has been taking initiatives in India for owners to ride their machines more and exploit their capabilities. To achieve this, Ducati India has conducted DRE events throughout 2019, which included track days, off-road training and Dream Tours to scenic locations in India. The Italian bikemaker assigns thorough professionals who train individuals in a safe environment to extract the most out of Ducati’s good looking monsters. For this year too, Ducati India’s DRE calendar is full of events and we expect a lot of new bikes to be coming our way too.