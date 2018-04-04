Volvo XC40 Gets Exterior Styling Kit: Details, Images And Video

Volvo has announced the exterior styling kit for the XC40 for a more distinctive look. The kit is aimed to make the XC40 look rugged yet sporty. The new styling kit for the Volvo XC40 includes brushed stainless steel skid plate at the front and the rear, 21-inch 5-spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels, brushed stainless steel lower door moulding, and a roof spoiler.

Other optional accessories include:

Protective steel grille to provide a sturdy barrier between the passenger and load compartments

Reversible textile cargo compartment mat with high-quality textile on one side and waterproof plastic on the other

Bicycle holder, frame mounted

Foldable towbar

Child seat

Check out the new Volvo XC40 Exterior Styling Kit in the video below:

Here are some more images of the Volvo XC40 Exterior Styling Kit: