Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Is The Sporty And Stylish Sibling Of The Standard Tiguan SUV

Volkswagen has announced that the two newest members of the SUV line-up – the T-Roc compact SUV and practical Tiguan Allspace seven-seat SUV – are now available to order in sporty and stylish R-Line trim.

The new range-topping trim level – offered across a selection of engine and gearbox combinations in both model ranges – is aimed to add distinctive sports styling inside and out along with equipment upgrades and enhancements commensurate with the top spec’ positioning of the R-Line trim. The new spec’ level helps the SUVs stand out from the crowd.

Sitting on 20-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels as standard, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line boasts a sports suspension set-up that can be further optimised via the addition of optional Dynamic Chassis Control which brings with it a choice of Sport, Comfort or Normal suspension settings. The Tiguan Allspace R-Line also features a body-coloured roof spoiler; Piano Black front air intake and rear diffuser and extensive R-Line styling pack.

Inside, the R-Line models benefit from the addition of aluminium-look decorative inserts in dash and door panels; a black roof lining; leather trimmed three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with aluminium inserts and ‘R-Line’ logo; ‘Race’ cloth upholstery and ‘San Remo’ microfibre inserts; ‘R-Line’ logo on front seat backrests; stainless steel pedals and unique ‘R-Line’ door sill protectors.

Five Tiguan Allspace R-Line derivatives are available in the UK market include: