Rumour Mill: Bajaj Pulsar 135LS Discontinued

Bajaj had updated the complete Pulsar range back in December 2016, with the 135LS receiving a few updates to the design as well as the mechanicals. Now, it is believed that Bajaj Auto has discontinued the Pulsar 135LS in India. The most affordable Pulsar is no longer available for purchase in the Indian automobile market.

Reports suggest that Bajaj will continue producing the Pulsar 135LS, although these units will be exported to various regions across the globe. The report also reveals that Bajaj has discontinued the Pulsar 135LS due to lack of demand in the Indian market.

When it was launched late in December 2016, , the Bajaj Pulsar 135LS was powered by a BV-IV emission compliant 134cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine. The engine is capable of producing 13 PS of power and 11.4 Nm of torque. This engine was paired to a five speed transmission.

Source: Thrustzone