Volvo refreshes the EX30 with a new entry-level powertrain, V2L support, updated interiors

Life with an electric car keeps changing, and Volvo is obviously trying to keep up with that. With its latest update, the Volvo EX30 sold across the UK and Europe gets several thoughtful additions that focus on choice, usability and everyday convenience, rather than dramatic redesigns.
One of the biggest changes is at the entry level. Volvo has added a new single motor version that makes 110kW or 147 bhp. It uses a 51 kWh battery and is said to provide up to 339 km on a full charge. This version is now the most accessible way to get into the EX30 range.
Buyers who need more range, the larger 69 kWh battery is still available and increases the claimed driving range to 476 km. This makes the EX30 practical for highway use and longer trips.
Volvo has also extended the EX30 Cross Country range. It now gets a new Plus trim and a more efficient single motor set up, giving the buyers more flexibility depending on how and where they drive.
A major addition is Vehicle to Load support. The EX30 is now hardware ready to power external devices using its battery. With the proper adapter, owners can run tools, audio equipment, camping gear or even charge an e bicycle. This is a feature that will be introduced in selected markets and will be activated via software.
The touchscreen system has been updated as well. The new layout makes commonly used settings easier to access, while a customisable content bar lets users prioritise functions they use most.
These software upgrades, including V2L and the new screen layout will be rolled out through over the air updates from June 2026. Existing owners will receive them free of charge.
Inside the cabin, two new interior themes have been added. The Harvest theme uses light recycled textiles, Nordico material made from reused sources, dark flax accent and a black headliner. The new Black theme goes for an all black look with contrast stitching and dark trim and is also available with the Black Edition.
The EX30 Black Edition is now available in either Onyx Black, Vapour Grey or Crystal White.
With these updates, the EX30 feels more flexible, more personal better suited to daily life, whether you are buying new or already own one.