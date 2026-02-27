Honda Activa Crosses 5 Million Sales in Maharashtra After 25 Years of Everyday Trust

Many people in Maharashtra have grown up seeing one scooter in their homes, on their streets and at their workplaces. For many families, that scooter has quietly become part of daily life. That shared connection is what makes this milestone special.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has crossed 5 million Honda Activa sales in Maharashtra, a journey that has taken 25 years to build. It highlights the well ingrained nature of the Activa in the daily mobility of the state.
The two wheeler market has always been a very crucial one in Maharashtra. Cities like Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai continue to drive demand strongly, where scooters remain the easiest way to handle daily travel, work commutes and family use.
A big reason behind Activa’s steady growth is reach and support. Honda has more than 700 sales and service touchpoints in Maharashtra, giving buyers easy access to showrooms and dependable after-sales care. This broad network has been helpful in creating confidence over long ownership periods.
What also works in Activa’s favour is consistency.
The major factors which led to the success of Activa.
- Proven reliability over many years
- High resale value in urban and semi-urban markets
- Low maintenance and easy service availability
- Comfortable for riders of different age groups
The scooter has not remained static either. It has been updated in terms of technology and features on a regular basis over time without losing its familiar character. The introduction of the ACTIVA e: has added an electric option for customers looking at newer mobility choices.
Today, Honda sells the Activa in 110cc and 125cc petrol models, as well as the electric version. Beyond Activa, the company’s scooter range extends to Dio across multiple variants, while its motorcycle range spans from entry level commuters to premium BigWing models such as the CB350 series, NX500 and even the Gold Wing Tour.
Honda’s BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships further support its premium motorcycle business, while models such as the Hornet 2.0 and NX200 are now also part of that network.
Five million sales in one state are not just a number. It reflects years of trust, regular use and a product that continues to fit into real Indian lives without trying too hard to change who it is.