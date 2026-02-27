MG Starlight Hybrid SUV spotted again

The Indian SUV space is changing fast, and every new test sighting hints at what brands are planning next. Recent spy images once again show the Wuling Starlight 560 testing on Indian roads, strengthening talk that its MG-badged version is edging closer to reality.
This time, the camouflaged SUV was seen running alongside the MG Hector, which gives a better idea of the size and stance. The two look similar in footprint which means the upcoming MG SUV will comfortably fit in the midsize segment, probably under the Rs 20 lakh mark.
Design details are still hidden, but a few things stand out even through camouflage. The SUV looks tall and upright, with a squared bonnet, strong shoulder line and large wheels. The lighting setup is modern, with split headlamps and slim LED elements up top, pointing toward MG’s newer global design direction.
Powertrain options is where this model gets interesting. Internationally, the Starlight 560 is offered with several choices.
Key global powertrain highlights
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol manual and CVT
- Plug in hybrid using a petrol engine coupled with an electric motor
- Full electric version with output similar to MG Windsor EV
For India, the plug in hybrid set up is expected to take priority. It uses a large 20.5 kWh LFP battery, allowing the SUV to run mostly on electric power in daily city use, with the engine stepping in when needed. Combined output is expected to be close to 200 bhp.
Inside, the cabin is likely to be feature rich.
Expected interior highlights
- Six way powered driver seat
- Large touchscreen infotainment with wireless connectivity
- Digital instrument display
- Multiple drive modes
- Six speaker sound system
MG has been testing the SUV in different states which is a sign of advanced road validation. Production is anticipated at MG’s Halol plant in Gujarat with localisation already on.
With hybrids still being rare in this segment, this SUV could give JSW MG Motor a unique position in the market. If timelines remain on track, a launch in late 2026 appears realistic.