Mahindra Thar Prices Hiked by Rs 20,000 — Here’s What Buyers Need to Know

Mahindra has revised the prices of the Thar in India and the popular lifestyle SUV is now a little costlier than it used to be. The company has introduced a flat price hike of Rs 20,000 on almost all variants, and the change is effective immediately.
Buyers have one small relief though. The base AX 2WD has been left unchanged. It remains at a price of Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom, making it the most affordable entry point into the Thar lineup.
All other variants, including the LX trims, now cost Rs 20,000 more than earlier. This applies across manual and automatic gearboxes, as well as both 2WD and 4WD versions. With this revision, the Thar’s price range now starts at Rs 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.19 lakh ex-showroom for the top-end model.
Here’s what stays the same with the Thar.
The SUV is still available in AX and LX models. Depending on the usage, buyers have the option of 2WD and 4WD configurations. Mahindra continues to provide three engine choices.
The 1.5-litre diesel has 119hp and comes with a manual gearbox only. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 152hp and is available in both manual and automatic. The 2.2-litre diesel engine with 132hp is also available with manual and automatic.
The four-wheel drive is optional with the petrol engine, and standard with the bigger 2.2-litre diesel.
There are no mechanical or feature changes included in this price update. What buyers still get today is the same rough SUV with strong road presence, good off-road capability, and a broad selection of powertrains.
Ultimately, this price increase does not alter what the Thar means. It is still one of the most identifiable and competent lifestyle SUVs available in India and the demand is expected to remain high despite the marginal rise in price.