Volvo Car India Rolls Out “Double Festive Delight” with Price Cuts and Special Offers

Overview
- Up to ₹6.9 lakh price cuts on ICE models after GST reforms.
- Extra festive offers, extending even to BEVs.
- Major savings on XC60 and XC90, Volvo’s popular SUVs.
- A clear signal of Volvo’s customer-first approach in India.
Introduction
Festivals in India are all about new beginnings, and for many, that includes buying a new car. Volvo Car India has timed its latest move perfectly with the festive spirit by announcing its “Double Festive Delight.” Thanks to the government’s new GST reforms, the brand has slashed prices on its ICE portfolio by up to ₹6.9 lakh, while also rolling out festive season offers across its range. The result? A rare combination of affordability, luxury, and trust that promises to make this festive season extra special for customers.
Big Price Cuts That Matter
Volvo hasn’t just trimmed numbers — it has created real savings for buyers who’ve been eyeing luxury SUVs. By directly passing on the GST benefits, Volvo ensures that customers feel the difference in their pockets without losing out on the brand’s signature blend of safety and sophistication.
- XC60 (MY26 Refreshed): Now cheaper by ₹4.79 lakh.
- XC90 (MY26): Price reduced by a massive ₹6.92 lakh.
For a segment that often struggles with high entry points, these reductions make Volvo a much more inviting choice.
Festive Joy Beyond GST Savings
The “Delight” isn’t just about tax cuts. Volvo has paired these reductions with exclusive festive offers across its lineup. Even though BEVs (like the XC40 Recharge and C40) don’t fall under the GST benefit umbrella, Volvo has ensured they’re included in the festive bonanza — meaning no buyer feels left out.
Putting Customers First
As Jyoti Malhotra, MD of Volvo Car India, explained, this decision isn’t just about business. It’s about showing customers that luxury can also be approachable. By combining GST-driven affordability with seasonal offers, Volvo is creating a customer experience that feels rewarding, value-driven, and celebratory — exactly what buyers expect during this time of the year.
A Closer Look at Price Shifts
Here’s how the numbers play out after Volvo’s latest move:
Conclusion
Volvo Car India’s “Double Festive Delight” is a reminder that luxury doesn’t always have to mean out of reach. With GST-driven price cuts of up to ₹6.9 lakh and additional festive offers, the brand has turned this festive season into an opportunity for more buyers to join the Volvo family.
From the versatile XC60 to the flagship XC90, Volvo has ensured every buyer has something to celebrate. At its core, this initiative is about more than numbers — it’s about trust, accessibility, and value, proving once again that Volvo understands what Indian customers truly want.
