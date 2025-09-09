TVS Motor to Pass on GST Cuts: Big Savings for Customers from September 22

Overview
- GST on petrol/diesel two-wheelers cut from 28% to 18%
- TVS confirms it will pass on every bit of savings to buyers
- Price benefits roll out from September 22, 2025
- EVs stay at 5% GST, keeping them the greener bargain
Introduction
What happens when a bold government reform meets a customer-first company? Prices drop, and dreams of owning a new two-wheeler get closer to reality. That’s exactly what’s happening now. With the GST Council’s decision to slash tax rates on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, TVS Motor Company has stepped up to ensure that the entire benefit reaches its customers.
Starting September 22, 2025, buyers walking into a TVS showroom will find their favorite scooters and motorcycles priced more attractively than ever. It’s not just about discounts — it’s about making mobility easier and more accessible for millions.
A Win for Everyday Riders
For years, GST on ICE vehicles stood at a steep 28%. That’s nearly a third of the cost just in taxes. With the Council’s reform, the rate now drops to 18%. And here’s the best part — TVS isn’t holding back a single rupee. The full savings will go directly into the customer’s pocket.
Imagine someone planning to buy a family scooter like the Jupiter or a sporty Apache. The difference in on-road prices could be the push they needed to finally make the purchase.
TVS’s Stand: Growth for All
Speaking about the change, TVS Motor’s leadership called this a “transformative step.” And it’s easy to see why. Lower taxes mean more affordability, more affordability means higher demand, and higher demand keeps the economy buzzing.
For TVS, it’s not just about selling more vehicles. It’s about being in sync with a larger national vision — Viksit Bharat 2047. This vision talks about an India where progress is inclusive, and opportunities aren’t limited to a few. Affordable mobility plays a direct role in that story.
ICE or EV: Everyone Wins
Now, you may wonder — what about EVs? Well, nothing changes there. And that’s actually good news. Electric two-wheelers continue at just 5% GST, which is among the lowest anywhere in the world.
So here’s the picture:
- ICE buyers finally get relief with a 10% tax cut.
- EV buyers still enjoy their eco-friendly tax advantage.
Either way, TVS customers come out on top.
Spreading the Word
Of course, a reform this big needs to reach every potential buyer. TVS is preparing wide communication campaigns — through dealerships, media, and digital channels — to make sure customers know exactly how much they stand to gain. After all, nothing sparks excitement like knowing your dream bike or scooter just got more affordable.
Conclusion
At its core, this move is about trust and fairness. The government took a bold step to reduce GST, and TVS is doing its part by passing the benefit straight to its customers — no shortcuts, no fine print.
For everyday riders, this means more savings and easier access to reliable mobility. For the industry, it promises stronger demand. And for India, it’s one more step towards a future where growth is shared by all.
So, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to bring home that TVS ride, September 22, 2025, might just be your date with destiny.