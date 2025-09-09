Hero MotoCorp Kicks Off Sales of Xoom 160 – A Scooter That Redefines Everyday Riding

4-Point Overview
- Hero MotoCorp kicks off sales of the all-new Xoom 160, a scooter designed to go beyond basic commuting.
- Positioned as a ‘Super Scooter’, blending city comfort with highway confidence and adventure-readiness.
- Aimed at young riders who value performance, bold styling, and freedom on two wheels.
- Now available at Hero Premia dealerships and through online booking.
A Fresh Chapter for Scooters in India
Hero MotoCorp has kicked off sales of its all-new Xoom 160, and it’s already creating ripples across the Indian two-wheeler scene. First revealed at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, the scooter grabbed attention instantly — not just for its bold looks but for what it promised to bring to the table.
This isn’t your regular runabout. The Xoom 160, branded as a ‘Super Scooter’, is Hero’s way of reimagining what a scooter can be. It’s built to deliver power, confidence, and adventure in equal measure — transforming everyday commutes into something you actually look forward to.
What Makes the Xoom 160 Special
The Xoom 160 doesn’t try to blend in. From the moment you see it, you know this scooter is cut from a different cloth. Its sharp lines, muscular bodywork, and commanding stance give it the road presence of something far sportier. But it isn’t just about looks.
Here’s why it stands apart:
- Power You Can Feel: The 160cc engine ensures you’re not just puttering around in traffic — it’s got the grunt for open roads and weekend escapes.
- Adventure-Ready Build: With its rugged stance and modern features, it’s designed for more than smooth city tarmac.
- Stylish Yet Practical: While the design screams sportiness, it still offers the comfort and convenience riders expect from a scooter.
- Confidence on Any Ride: Whether it’s weaving through city traffic or cruising on the highway, the Xoom 160 promises control and stability.
It’s a scooter that feels just as at home on a daily commute as it does when you decide to take the long way home.
Hero’s Bigger Play with the Xoom Family
The Xoom series isn’t new — Hero already has smaller-capacity models like the 110cc and 125cc, which earned praise for their agility and youth-oriented design. The new Xoom 160, however, is the big leap forward.
Hero is calling it a ‘Super Scooter’, and it’s easy to see why. It isn’t just an upgrade in displacement; it’s a whole new category that challenges how we define scooters in India. As Ashutosh Varma from Hero put it, this scooter is about more than transport — it’s about redefining urban mobility with power and precision.
Buying Made Easy
Hero isn’t only focused on building a premium product but also on making it easy to own. The Xoom 160 will be sold through Hero Premia dealerships, which promise a more upmarket buying experience. And for those who’d rather skip the showroom queues, bookings can be made online directly on Hero MotoCorp’s website.
With festive season shopping just around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better. The Xoom 160 is set to be a hot pick for young buyers who want more excitement from their daily rides.
Conclusion
The arrival of the Hero Xoom 160 feels like a shift in how we look at scooters. No longer just simple, practical machines, scooters are stepping into a new role — one that mixes utility with thrill.
Hero’s latest launch shows that a two-wheeler can be affordable, convenient, and still manage to stir emotions. For young riders especially, the Xoom 160 offers a blend of style, power, and versatility that few scooters in the market can match.
In short, it’s not just a scooter. It’s Hero’s way of saying that everyday rides can be fun, adventurous, and unforgettable.