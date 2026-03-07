Volkswagen Teases Next-Gen Golf Ahead of 2028 Debut

The Volkswagen Golf has always been one of those cars people grow up seeing on roads around the world. It has changed many times over the years but the basic idea of a simple and well balanced hatchback has remained the same. Now Volkswagen has started showing early hints of the next generation model that will arrive later in the decade.
The ninth generation Golf is expected to arrive in 2028. An early silhouette image was recently presented to Volkswagen employees as part of an internal presentation. The picture only shows the outline of the car, but it still reveals some interesting details about the direction the new model is taking.
From the shape of the car, the next Golf looks a little different from the current Mk8.5 version.
Some changes that can be noticed include
- Larger roof spoiler at the back
- Slightly more upright rear section
- Longer distance between the wheels
These small changes are not just about styling. They also help improve airflow around the body, which becomes very important for electric cars where efficiency can affect driving range.
The picture displayed during the presentation is believed to be the electric version of the upcoming Golf. This model will probably be named as Volkswagen ID Golf, following the naming style of other electric cars from the brand.
The electric Golf will be based on a totally new platform, called the Scalable Systems Platform.
Key technology highlights expected on the electric model include
- New SSP electric vehicle architecture
- 800 volt electrical system for faster charging
- Advanced battery technology
- Longer driving range compared to current EVs
Volkswagen is also working on a new software system for future cars based on this platform.The company is developing it together with Rivian. The goal is to create deeper integration between hardware and software so that cars can receive more useful over the air updates.
These updates could allow improvements even after the car is sold, such as changes to vehicle systems or added features.
At the same time, Volkswagen is not considering giving up the traditional petrol powered Golf. The next generation lineup will continue to have a combustion engine model as well.
Important points about petrol version
- It will be based upon an updated version of the current Golf
- Hybrid powertrain options are expected
- Styling will be closer to the electric model
Design work for the new Golf is being led by Andreas Mindt. He has said that the next car will be inspired by older Golfs as well as future Volkswagen EVs. The seventh generation Golf is often cited as an example of balanced design.
The cabin will also move in a different direction. Volkswagen plans to bring back physical buttons for important functions such as climate controls and volume, rather than relying only on touchscreens.
Production of the next Golf will continue at Volkswagen’s long running factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.
The ninth generation model shows how Volkswagen plans to keep the Golf alive while also moving toward electric technology. For fans of the hatchback, it means the familiar name will continue, just with more choices under the bonnet.