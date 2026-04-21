All New Mercedes-Benz Electric C-Class revealed!

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its all-new electric C-Class, and the focus is clearly on luxury, technology, and long-distance comfort. The sedan is designed to bring a balanced mix of smooth performance, modern features, and practical usability for everyday driving as well as long highway runs.
It continues the legacy of the C-Class nameplate, which has remained one of the most recognised and successful sedans for Mercedes-Benz over the years.
Design and exterior look
The design follows a sporty sedan shape with a coupe style roofline.
- Drag coefficient around 0.22 for better airflow
- Large illuminated front grille with 1050 lights
- Mercedes star theme in headlamps and tail lamps
- Smooth body panels with flush door handles
- Star style alloy wheels
- Rear design inspired by newer concept models
The look is more modern but still keeps sedan proportions.
Battery, range and performance
- 94 kWh usable battery pack
- Up to 762 km WLTP range
- Dual motor setup with 360 kW power
- 0 to 100 km per hour in around 4 seconds
- 800V architecture for fast charging
- 10 minute charge can add about 325 km range
It also gets rear axle steering and air suspension for smoother driving and tighter turning.
Cabin and interior feel
The interior is fully focused on luxury and tech.
- 39.1 inch MBUX Hyperscreen across dashboard
- Over 1000 LED zones in display setup
- AI based voice assistant and smart system
- OTA software updates
- Panoramic sunroof with star lighting effect
- Massage, ventilation and memory seats
- 4D sound system setup
Rear seat space also improves due to longer wheelbase.
Features and driving tech
- MB.OS operating system
- Level 2 ADAS support
- Augmented reality navigation
- Predictive damping system
- High comfort ride with air suspension
The car is built to support both city and highway driving with comfort in focus.
Platform and positioning
The sedan uses MB.EA electric platform with over the air updates through MB.OS. It will first arrive in the United States before other regions. It sits against premium electric sedans from BMW and Tesla, focusing on long range driving, luxury comfort and advanced cabin technology.