Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Set To Arrive By Late 2026

Royal Enfield is working on a new bike called the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 (codenamed D4G). This model is expected to bring back the feel of the older Himalayan but with some important updates.
This new bike is said to be a successor to the older Himalayan 411 model. That model built a strong name for itself because of its rugged feel and simple nature.
Design and look
The new bike is expected to stay close to the old design
- Same tall stance and upright look
- Round headlight with new LED unit
- Simple body panels with minimal styling
- New colours and graphics
It will not look too modern. The focus is still on that raw adventure style which many riders liked.
Engine and performance
The bike is likely to use the same engine from the Royal Enfield Scram 440
- 443cc single cylinder engine
- Air and oil cooled setup
- Around 25.4 hp power
- 34 Nm torque
- 6 speed gearbox
This is a step up from the older 411 engine. Power and torque are slightly higher which should help in highway riding.
Hardware and ride setup
The chassis and base setup will also come from the Scram
- Strong frame for rough use
- Longer suspension travel for bad roads
- Telescopic front forks
- Rear monoshock setup
- 21 inch front and 17 inch rear wheel
- Dual purpose tyres
Ground clearance is expected to be good. The bike should handle broken roads and light off road riding without much trouble.
Features and equipment
The bike will keep things simple but useful
- Switchable ABS
- Tripper navigation system
- USB charging port
- LED lighting
Advanced features like traction control may not be offered.
Seat height and comfort
One big reason behind the old Himalayan’s success was comfort
- Seat height expected around 795 to 800 mm
- Easy for most riders to manage
- Comfortable for long rides
- Upright riding position
This will make it friendly for daily use as well as touring.
Price and position
The new bike is expected to be positioned right between the Royal Enfield Scram 440 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the lineup. It will sit above the Scram in terms of capability and touring focus, while staying more accessible and easier to manage than the bigger Himalayan 450. Pricing is likely to fall in the range of around Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.70 lakh, which places it in a sweet spot for many buyers.
The bike is likely to be launched in the second half of this year.