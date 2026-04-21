Hyundai Ioniq 3 revealed with up to 496km range, new design, modern features and more

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the Hyundai Ioniq 3 and it comes as a compact electric car built for daily use. The car made its first public appearance at Milan Design Week 2026. Production will take place in Turkey, and sales in Europe will begin later this year.
This is one of the smallest cars in the Ioniq lineup. It focuses on daily driving, comfort and easy use in cities.
Design and size
The Ioniq 3 follows Hyundai’s “Art of Steel” design style, giving it a modern and slightly sporty look. It blends hatchback and SUV styling to create a clean and sharp overall shape.
- Smooth body with strong lines
- Pixel style LED lights at front and rear
- Unique H logo design using small light dots
- Sloping bonnet and clean front face
- Flush door handles for better airflow
- Blacked out mirrors and pillars
- Dual tone roof option
- Rear spoiler and diffuser for a sporty touch
- Wheel size options from 16 inch to 19 inch
The N Line version looks more aggressive.
- Black bumpers
- Larger wheels
- N Line badges
- Sportier stance
The design blends a hatchback feel with a crossover look. The drag figure is 0.263 Cd, which helps efficiency.
Size details
- Length 4,155 mm standard and 4,170 mm N Line
- Width 1,800 mm
- Height 1,505 mm
- Wheelbase 2,680 mm
Interior and space
The interior gives priority to comfort and space.
- Large 14.6 inch touchscreen
- Digital instrument display
- New Pleos Connect system based on Android
- Wireless charging and smart connectivity
- Panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents
- Heated and ventilated seats
- Bose sound system
- Flat floor gives more legroom
Other useful features
- EV route planner
- Smart storage spaces
- 441 litres of boot space
The gear selector is placed on the steering side which frees up space in the centre.
Battery and performance
The Ioniq 3 comes with two battery options.
Long Range
Battery and range
- 61 kWh battery
- Claimed range of 496 km
Motor and performance
- Power around 135 PS
- Torque 250 Nm
- Smooth and steady performance
- Top speed 170 km/h
Standard Range
Battery and range
- 42.2 kWh battery
- Claimed range of 344 km
Motor and performance
- Power around 147 PS
- Torque 250 Nm
- 0 to 100 km/h in about 9 seconds
- Top speed 170 km/h
Charging options are also flexible.
- 11 kW AC charger standard
- 22 kW optional
- Fast charging 10 to 80 percent in about 29 minutes
- Vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature available
Safety and features
The car comes well equipped with safety tech.
- Multiple airbags
- Electronic stability control
- Hill hold control
- ADAS features like adaptive cruise control
- Emergency braking and blind spot monitoring
- Surround view camera
Rivals
The Hyundai Ioniq 3 will go up against rivals like the Renault 4 E-Tech, Volvo EX30, Mini Aceman, MG4 EV, BYD Dolphin and the upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo.