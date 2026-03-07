Toyota Rumion Gets New Entry Variant, Price Now Starts at Rs 9.56 Lakh

A more affordable way to enter the Toyota Rumion range has arrived. Toyota has introduced a new entry level E variant for the MPV, bringing the starting price down to Rs 9.56 lakh ex showroom. This makes the Rumion nearly Rs 95,000 more affordable than before and closer in price to its sibling, the Maruti Ertiga.
The Rumion lineup now includes four trims.
E, S, G and V.
The new E trim is focused on basic needs. It keeps the essentials while leaving out many comfort and tech features that are seen in higher versions.
Key exterior details
- Halogen projector headlamps
- Chrome surround front grille
- Chrome garnish on front bumper
- LED tail lamps
- 15 inch steel wheels with full wheel covers
However, a few exterior details seen in higher trims are not available here. The mirrors do not get integrated turn indicators. Rear wiper, washer and defogger are also not included, which are features that help during rain or foggy conditions. Mudguards are not provided either.
The cabin is simple but practical.
- Colour TFT MID with driving information
- Tachometer and gear shift indicator
- Digital clock and fuel consumption display
- Adjustable headrests in all three rows
- Dual tone interior finish
- Manual air conditioning
- Power windows and tilt steering
- Cup holders and 12V charging socket
- Cabin Lamp
This base variant skips several comfort and tech features. There is no infotainment system, so there is no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted audio controls are also not present. Rear AC vents are missing too, which some buyers may notice in a three row MPV. Push button start, keyless entry, cruise control and automatic headlamps are also not offered. Even the PM 2.5 cabin filter available in higher trims is not included.
Safety remains strong even in this basic version.
- 6 airbags
- Electronic stability program
- Hill hold assist
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Rear parking sensors
- Central locking and engine immobilizer
- 3 point ELR seatbelts for all seats
- Seatbelt reminders and speed alert system
- Speed sensing auto door lock
The engine remains the familiar 1.5 litre petrol unit. It produces 103 PS and 139 Nm of torque. The E variant is offered only with a 5 speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic or CNG option in this trim.
Variant Price Table
|Variant
|Price (Rs lakh)
|E Petrol MT
|9.56
|S Petrol MT
|10.51
|S CNG MT
|11.40
|G Petrol MT
|11.64
|S Petrol AT
|12.05
|V Petrol MT
|12.39
|G Petrol AT
|13.11
|V Petrol AT
|13.86
The Rumion continues to compete with models such as the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens. For buyers who want a Toyota badge with the lowest possible entry price, the new E variant opens that door.