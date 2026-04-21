Hyundai and TVS team up to build electric three wheelers for India

Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company have signed a joint agreement to build electric three wheelers for India. This project moves ahead after the E3W concept was shown earlier at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
This is a fresh space for Hyundai in India, while TVS already has strong experience in the three wheeler and EV market.
What this partnership means
The work is clearly divided between both brands.
- Hyundai will handle design and global level engineering
- TVS will take care of platform, development and production
- TVS will also manage sales and distribution
- Manufacturing will happen in India
- Export plans are also part of the project
This setup helps both companies use their strengths in the right way. Hyundai also brings a human centric design approach focused on ease of use.
Focus on Indian conditions
The new electric three wheeler is being planned for real Indian road use.
- Built to handle rough roads
- Designed for water logged streets during monsoon
- Better stability compared to regular autos
- Improved cooling system for hot weather
- Comfortable layout for long working hours
- Focus on better safety than current three wheelers
The vehicle will not be a simple upgrade. It is being built keeping daily users in mind.
What the concept showed
The earlier E3W concept already gave a clear idea of what to expect.
- Longer wheelbase for more cabin space
- Wider track for better balance
- Independent rear suspension for smoother ride
- Adjustable ground clearance
- Digital display at the front for messages
These features are not common in regular autos today. It will be interesting to see how many of them reach the final model.
Multiple uses planned
The upcoming model will not be limited to passenger use.
- City passenger transport
- Goods and delivery work
- Fleet operations
- Emergency services
Flexible cabin layout will help it adapt to different needs.
Strong local focus
Both companies are working on high localisation.
- Parts will be sourced from India
- Production will stay local
- Costs can stay under control
- Spare parts availability will improve
- India will also act as a base for exports
This will also support the local supply chain and create more opportunities.
Market timing
India is one of the biggest markets for three wheelers. Demand remains strong for last mile transport, with a growing push for cleaner mobility. Usage is high across cities as well as smaller towns where these vehicles play an important daily role.
Big players like Mahindra and Bajaj are already present. Now Hyundai enters through partnership, which reduces risk and speeds up development.
What happens next
The project now moves into the full development stage. Testing will begin across different conditions, followed by detailed safety checks. After that, the certification process will take place as per regulations. Final product details will be shared at a later stage. There is still no update on the four wheeler concept that was showcased along with it.